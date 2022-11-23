Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,228
Prime 1 Studio Facebook*have updated official galleries and product information of their new MMTFM-35 Dark Of The Moon Sideswipe.* This statue is planned for Prime 1 Studio Museum Masterline line and it will come in two versions: Standard and Deluxe, each one featuring different parts and bonus. Read on for more details: MMTFM-35: SIDESWIPE (TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON)* [Product Specifications] ?Statue Size approx. 22 inches tall [H:57cm W:54cm D:44cm] ?Transformers: Dark of the Moon themed base ?LED-Illuminated Eyes and Chest Lights MMTFM-35DXS: SIDESWIPE DELUXE BONUS VERSION (TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON) [Product Specifications] ?Statue Size approx. 22 inches &#187; Continue Reading.

