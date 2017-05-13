Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force ? Team Combiner Ultra Bee Stock Photo
Via Toysrus.co.uk*we have new stock photos for*Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force – Team Combiner Ultra Bee. As we saw in Toyfare, it’s a 4-pack with Bumblebee, Strongarm, Sideswipe and Grimlock figures, and we could consider Drift since he is a sword (as seen in the cartoon) but it’s just a non-transformable weapon for the combined form. You can check the pictures after the jump and share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards!