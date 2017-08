Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron Jet Fighter Concept Art By Thomas Pringle

Even more The Last Knight concepts are surfacing. Now it is time for artist Thomas Pringle who shared his*Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron Jet Fighter Concept Art*on his Instagram Account. The art titled: "Knight Jetfighter Sheet" features different views of what you may recognize as Megatron's alt mode in TLK but with several different details and forms. What do you think of this concept art? Check the picture after the jump and then sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!