|
Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron Jet Fighter Concept Art By Thomas Pringle
Even more The Last Knight concepts are surfacing. Now it is time for artist Thomas Pringle who shared his*Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron Jet Fighter Concept Art*on his Instagram Account.
The art titled: “Knight Jetfighter Sheet” features different views of what you may recognize as Megatron’s alt mode in TLK but with several different details and forms. What do you think of this concept art? Check the picture after the jump and then sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!      
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Megatron Jet Fighter Concept Art By Thomas Pringle
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.