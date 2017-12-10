Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005?s Transformers Legends Highbrow Gallery Now Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,350
TFW2005?s Transformers Legends Highbrow Gallery Now Online


It’s time for another gallery update, and we’re carrying on with the Takara-Tomy Legends versions of the Titans Return Headmasters. Next up: Highbrow! Highbrow skews more toward the “reinvention” end of the scale of updating classic characters in the Generations line. While he’s a faithful update to the design of his original toy, Hasbro also took the right liberties when designing this one to make it look like a serviceable helicopter. And what a vehicle it is – we feel he’s got one of the best vehicle modes of all the Titans Return toys, and it helps that it is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Transformers Legends Highbrow Gallery Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers MIXMASTER - ROTF Voyager Class
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Transformers
Transformers Takara Masterpiece Starscream MP-03
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 Mini Autobots lot of 13! All in AMAZING CONDITION!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Beachcomber Original Sealed Candian Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:12 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.