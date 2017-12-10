Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,350

TFW2005?s Transformers Legends Highbrow Gallery Now Online



It’s time for another gallery update, and we’re carrying on with the Takara-Tomy Legends versions of the Titans Return Headmasters. Next up: Highbrow! Highbrow skews more toward the “reinvention” end of the scale of updating classic characters in the Generations line. While he’s a faithful update to the design of his original toy, Hasbro also took the right liberties when designing this one to make it look like a serviceable helicopter. And what a vehicle it is – we feel he’s got one of the best vehicle modes of all the Titans Return toys, and it helps that it is



» Continue Reading. The post TFW2005's Transformers Legends Highbrow Gallery Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

