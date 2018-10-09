|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Promo At Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2018
Known as the ‘definitive event for the licensing industry in Europe’, Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2018 began today (10/09/2018) at the Olympia Grand in London. We have received a word that Hasbro*is*attending the event
to promote their upcoming movie*Transformers: Bumblebee. The company is showcasing various toys from the film as well as some never-before-seen concept art which led to the creation of Bumblebee. The movie is advertised as “… appeals to the whole family with a clear story. It will delight our younger fans but our adult fans will enjoy it too as it has plenty of nostalgic references”. » Continue Reading.
