Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Promo At Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2018


Known as the 'definitive event for the licensing industry in Europe', Brand Licensing Europe Expo 2018 began today (10/09/2018) at the Olympia Grand in London. We have received a word that Hasbro is attending the event to promote their upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee. The company is showcasing various toys from the film as well as some never-before-seen concept art which led to the creation of Bumblebee. The movie is advertised as "… appeals to the whole family with a clear story. It will delight our younger fans but our adult fans will enjoy it too as it has plenty of nostalgic references".

