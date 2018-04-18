Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,112

Thanks to our friend site Cybertron.ca, we have great news to share with all Canadian fans our there. Masterpiece MPM-05 Barricade has been found at Toys "R" Us Canada. Cybertron.ca member steamwhistle was able to find the Masterpiece Movie Series Barricade at his local Toys R Us. The figure retails for $119.99 ($95.50 approximately) plus tax. Happy hunting for all Canadian fans! Time to dash to your local Toys "R" Us to try to grab this impressive Masterpiece.





