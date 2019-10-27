|
Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 8 Available on YouTube
The season two play list grows by one entry on the official Transformers YouTube channel, with episode 8 joining the ranks: Optimus Prime leads a rescue mission onto the Nemesis, saving the Decepticons from Starscream. What do you think of this series so far? Revisit previous episodes and then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Sea of Tranquility Episode 2 Bad Moon Rising Episode 3 The Visitor Episode 4 Bring Me The Spark of Optimus Prime Episode 5 Trials
<a href="https://youtu.be/uw6mKRK-194">Episode 6 » Continue Reading.
