Today, 12:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,650
Transformers: The Last Knight ? L.A. Experience Campaign in Australia.


Thanks to our friend site Ozformers**we have a report of an interesting campaign for fans in Australia. If you buy any*LASER or NAVIG[8]R products from participating retailers In Australia from 22nd May to 17th July, you can win a Transformers L.A. Experience: WIN A TRIP TO LA FOR 4 Take the kids or go with friends to Los Angeles to experience the ultimate Transformers: The Last Knight experience. Prize includes flights for a family of four from their nearest capital city to Los Angeles and four night, four star hotel stay in Los Angeles with breakfast located in the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – L.A. Experience Campaign in Australia. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
