2017 Hasbro Transformers Toyline UK Releases ? TF5, RID, Rescue Bots, Generations And



Thanks to fellow fansite Transformers At The Moon, we have a list of Hasbro Transformers toys scheduled to be released in United Kingdom this year. The list features upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight products as well as Generations Trypticon. Previously unknown Transformers 5 products include: Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Blind Bag Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Transformers Movie 5 3 Step Turbo Changer Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Feature Power Cube and its Starter Pack also makes an appearance once again. New Robots In Disguise toys include: Transformers Robots in Disguise Team Combiners Transformers Robots in Disguise Activator Combiner



Thanks to fellow fansite Transformers At The Moon, we have a list of Hasbro Transformers toys scheduled to be released in United Kingdom this year. The list features upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight products as well as Generations Trypticon. Previously unknown Transformers 5 products include: Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Blind Bag Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Transformers Movie 5 3 Step Turbo Changer Transformers Movie 5 Turbo Changer Feature Power Cube and its Starter Pack also makes an appearance once again. New Robots In Disguise toys include: Transformers Robots in Disguise Team Combiners Transformers Robots in Disguise Activator Combiner

