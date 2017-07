Prototype Images of Third-Party Swindle from Zeta Toys

Courtesy of DM-Toys??????? on weibo we have images of the next upcoming figure from Zeta Toys in their ongoing Armageddon (Masterpiece-styled Bruticus) project. Next up is their take on Swindle, reimagined as a modern day Humvee in place of his traditional G1 Jeep vehicle mode, but clearly identifiable as Swindle with a strong likeness to his traditional G1 bot mode. Zeta Toys consists of former ToyWorld designers who are embarking on their first third-party project as a follow-up to ToyWorld's Constructor (Devastator). The new project – Armageddon – is scaled similarly with an absolutely