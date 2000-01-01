bishop Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2014 Location: Montreal Posts: 153

Bishop's sales page I have decided to let go some items to a good home. All items were adult-owned and come from a non-smoking home.



I would prefer to sell locally in the Montreal region. Otherwise, shipping costs will be at the buyer’s expenses. I would consider only shipping for orders higher than 15$.

Paypal as gift preferred (+ 5% otherwise). Prices are in CAD dollars. PM me if interested. Please serious offers only.



[Pics to come soon]



Transformers

Opened, complete with box

G1 Takara Collection #15 Stepper (great condition, missile still on tree) 60

G1 Hasbro Reissue Thundercracker 25



Loose, in good condition, only displayed.

Combiners wars Prowl 10

Combiners wars Mirage 7 (missing gun)

Combiners wars Sunstreaker 10

Combiners wars Ironhide 7

Combiners wars Hotspot 10 (a small tab is broken, but still very good to display)

+++ or take all 5 for 35$. Make a great combiner for cheap!!!



Loose, in good condition, only displayed.

Generation scoop and targetmasters 10

Combiners wars Megatron 20

Combiners wars Armada Megatron 20

Combiners wars Motormaster (complete) 10

Combiners wars Motormaster (no access) 7

Titan return chromedome 10

Titan return highbrow 10

Titan return hardhead 10

Titan return Broadside 10



Figma (opened, complete in box, only displayed once).

Figma SP-015 Kamen Rider Dragon knight 15

Figma SP-016 Kamen Rider Wing knight 15

Figma SP-026 Kamen Rider Siren 15

+++ or take all three SP figmas for 35



Figma 049 Aegis persona 3 20

Figma 095 KOS-MOS 40

Figma 098 stein gate Makisa 50

Figma 132 Irisviel von Einzbern 30

Figma 170 Yui Takamura 30

Figma 207 Attack on titan Erin 40

Figma 242 Kancolle Mutsu 40



Transformers comics lot IDW 10$

(It will be costly to ship)