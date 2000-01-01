Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Bishop's sales page
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:24 AM   #1
bishop
Generation 2
bishop's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Montreal
Posts: 153
Bishop's sales page
I have decided to let go some items to a good home. All items were adult-owned and come from a non-smoking home.

I would prefer to sell locally in the Montreal region. Otherwise, shipping costs will be at the buyer’s expenses. I would consider only shipping for orders higher than 15$.
Paypal as gift preferred (+ 5% otherwise). Prices are in CAD dollars. PM me if interested. Please serious offers only.

[Pics to come soon]

Transformers
Opened, complete with box
G1 Takara Collection #15 Stepper (great condition, missile still on tree) 60
G1 Hasbro Reissue Thundercracker 25

Loose, in good condition, only displayed.
Combiners wars Prowl 10
Combiners wars Mirage 7 (missing gun)
Combiners wars Sunstreaker 10
Combiners wars Ironhide 7
Combiners wars Hotspot 10 (a small tab is broken, but still very good to display)
+++ or take all 5 for 35$. Make a great combiner for cheap!!!

Loose, in good condition, only displayed.
Generation scoop and targetmasters 10
Combiners wars Megatron 20
Combiners wars Armada Megatron 20
Combiners wars Motormaster (complete) 10
Combiners wars Motormaster (no access) 7
Titan return chromedome 10
Titan return highbrow 10
Titan return hardhead 10
Titan return Broadside 10

Figma (opened, complete in box, only displayed once).
Figma SP-015 Kamen Rider Dragon knight 15
Figma SP-016 Kamen Rider Wing knight 15
Figma SP-026 Kamen Rider Siren 15
+++ or take all three SP figmas for 35

Figma 049 Aegis persona 3 20
Figma 095 KOS-MOS 40
Figma 098 stein gate Makisa 50
Figma 132 Irisviel von Einzbern 30
Figma 170 Yui Takamura 30
Figma 207 Attack on titan Erin 40
Figma 242 Kancolle Mutsu 40

Transformers comics lot IDW 10$
(It will be costly to ship)
bishop is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Powermaster Dreadwind and Darkwing. Dreadwing lot
Transformers
Lot, 24 x Vintage Transformers Toys for Parts
Transformers
Transformers KRE-O Kreo Destruction Site Devastator 36951 Set W/ Ironhide Kreon
Transformers
Sealed case of 2 Transformers MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIME (MP-10) W/ VECTOR SIGMA
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot 12
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot of 8
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Blaster, Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus, Springer
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:45 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.