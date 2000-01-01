|
Bishop's sales page
I have decided to let go some items to a good home. All items were adult-owned and come from a non-smoking home.
I would prefer to sell locally in the Montreal region. Otherwise, shipping costs will be at the buyer’s expenses. I would consider only shipping for orders higher than 15$.
Paypal as gift preferred (+ 5% otherwise). Prices are in CAD dollars. PM me if interested. Please serious offers only.
[Pics to come soon]
Transformers
Opened, complete with box
G1 Takara Collection #15 Stepper (great condition, missile still on tree) 60
G1 Hasbro Reissue Thundercracker 25
Loose, in good condition, only displayed.
Combiners wars Prowl 10
Combiners wars Mirage 7 (missing gun)
Combiners wars Sunstreaker 10
Combiners wars Ironhide 7
Combiners wars Hotspot 10 (a small tab is broken, but still very good to display)
+++ or take all 5 for 35$. Make a great combiner for cheap!!!
Loose, in good condition, only displayed.
Generation scoop and targetmasters 10
Combiners wars Megatron 20
Combiners wars Armada Megatron 20
Combiners wars Motormaster (complete) 10
Combiners wars Motormaster (no access) 7
Titan return chromedome 10
Titan return highbrow 10
Titan return hardhead 10
Titan return Broadside 10
Figma (opened, complete in box, only displayed once).
Figma SP-015 Kamen Rider Dragon knight 15
Figma SP-016 Kamen Rider Wing knight 15
Figma SP-026 Kamen Rider Siren 15
+++ or take all three SP figmas for 35
Figma 049 Aegis persona 3 20
Figma 095 KOS-MOS 40
Figma 098 stein gate Makisa 50
Figma 132 Irisviel von Einzbern 30
Figma 170 Yui Takamura 30
Figma 207 Attack on titan Erin 40
Figma 242 Kancolle Mutsu 40
Transformers comics lot IDW 10$
(It will be costly to ship)