Flame Toys Kuro Kura Kuri IDW Megatron Official Gallery & Product Description
Flame Toys, via their Facebook account
, have uploaded a gallery with official pics of their impressive*Kuro Kura Kuri IDW Megatron. This is a non-transformable action figure, highly posable, with top quality finishing and materials. This is an impressive take on the Stealth Bomber Megatron from the first IDW Transformers comics by artist Don Figueroa.*The design includes an impressive pair of wings which some fans may think were inspired by the upgraded Stealth Megatron who fought against the D-Void in the IDW Chaos story. Read on for the complete product description: Kuro Kura Kuri IDW Megatron Retail : US$400 Size » Continue Reading.
