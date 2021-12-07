The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded more official in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Ravage, Ratchet and Shockwave. We have a nice set of images of these highly anticipated figures. We can see Soundwave and Ravage playability and alt modes, Rachet showing his poseability and a closer look at Core Shockwave in both modes. Don’t forget that you can already find pre-orders for all of these figures plus Brawn and Wheeljack in all our sponsors*on this link.
*Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Ravage, Ratchet And Shockwave Official In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...