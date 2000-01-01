Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:23 PM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 128
transformers g1 & other toy lines
for sale lots of great items

G1's
fortress maximus 1700.00
boxed,with all original inserts
manual & unused decals
bone white(rare piece to find)

metroplex 170.00
u.s box with original insert
complete, with manual,rubber tire version

perceptor 150.00
u.s box with all original inserts
complete, with manual

camshaft 230.00
sealed in original mailer baggie
this is the canadian version

blurr 85.00
near mint slight scuff on 1 side of windshield
no sundamage,tight joints
complete, with manual

rodimus major 60.00
reissue,metal feet,complete
dead mint
with instructions & unused decals

predaking 160.00
mint & complete with all weapons & acc.
all plastic version,only rampage is the metal version

menasor 125.00
motormaster is mint, cars are mint to near mint
not complete
missing: 1 car canon & all 4 small hand guns

soundwave 70.00
bot is slightly loose joints(but does still stand)
near complete only missing 1 battery weapon
with u.s manual

rhinox 20.00
canadian packaging, complete,mint


OTHER TOY LINES

GI.JOE
knockdown 25.00
dodger 25.00
techno-viper 25.00
zandar 25.00
barbecue(missing nozzle gun only) 25.00
lifeline(missing oxegen mask & hand gun ) 20.00
windmill 25.00

STAR WARS 6" BLACK SERIES
15.00 each or buy all 3 for 35.00

star wars episode1
watto sealed 12" 20.00
stap & battle droid sealed 20.00
darth maul sealed 10.00

barbie
corvette, made by mattel & 1983 date
