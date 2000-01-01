|
transformers g1 & other toy lines
for sale lots of great items
G1's
fortress maximus 1700.00
boxed,with all original inserts
manual & unused decals
bone white(rare piece to find)
metroplex 170.00
u.s box with original insert
complete, with manual,rubber tire version
perceptor 150.00
u.s box with all original inserts
complete, with manual
camshaft 230.00
sealed in original mailer baggie
this is the canadian version
blurr 85.00
near mint slight scuff on 1 side of windshield
no sundamage,tight joints
complete, with manual
rodimus major 60.00
reissue,metal feet,complete
dead mint
with instructions & unused decals
predaking 160.00
mint & complete with all weapons & acc.
all plastic version,only rampage is the metal version
menasor 125.00
motormaster is mint, cars are mint to near mint
not complete
missing: 1 car canon & all 4 small hand guns
soundwave 70.00
bot is slightly loose joints(but does still stand)
near complete only missing 1 battery weapon
with u.s manual
rhinox 20.00
canadian packaging, complete,mint
OTHER TOY LINES
GI.JOE
knockdown 25.00
dodger 25.00
techno-viper 25.00
zandar 25.00
barbecue(missing nozzle gun only) 25.00
lifeline(missing oxegen mask & hand gun ) 20.00
windmill 25.00
STAR WARS 6" BLACK SERIES
15.00 each or buy all 3 for 35.00
star wars episode1
watto sealed 12" 20.00
stap & battle droid sealed 20.00
darth maul sealed 10.00
barbie
corvette, made by mattel & 1983 date