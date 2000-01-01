scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 128

transformers g1 & other toy lines for sale lots of great items



G1's

fortress maximus 1700.00

boxed,with all original inserts

manual & unused decals

bone white(rare piece to find)



metroplex 170.00

u.s box with original insert

complete, with manual,rubber tire version



perceptor 150.00

u.s box with all original inserts

complete, with manual



camshaft 230.00

sealed in original mailer baggie

this is the canadian version



blurr 85.00

near mint slight scuff on 1 side of windshield

no sundamage,tight joints

complete, with manual



rodimus major 60.00

reissue,metal feet,complete

dead mint

with instructions & unused decals



predaking 160.00

mint & complete with all weapons & acc.

all plastic version,only rampage is the metal version



menasor 125.00

motormaster is mint, cars are mint to near mint

not complete

missing: 1 car canon & all 4 small hand guns



soundwave 70.00

bot is slightly loose joints(but does still stand)

near complete only missing 1 battery weapon

with u.s manual



rhinox 20.00

canadian packaging, complete,mint





OTHER TOY LINES



GI.JOE

knockdown 25.00

dodger 25.00

techno-viper 25.00

zandar 25.00

barbecue(missing nozzle gun only) 25.00

lifeline(missing oxegen mask & hand gun ) 20.00

windmill 25.00



STAR WARS 6" BLACK SERIES

15.00 each or buy all 3 for 35.00



star wars episode1

watto sealed 12" 20.00

stap & battle droid sealed 20.00

darth maul sealed 10.00



barbie

corvette, made by mattel & 1983 date Attached Thumbnails



















