Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,336
Transformers: The Last Knight ? TRU Exclusive Hot Rod And Onslaught Revealed


Thanks to Facebook page Transformers Peru, we have with us what looks as though Hot Rod and Onslaught toys for the Transformers: The Last Knight toyline. The figures are listed as TRU Exclusives along with the (previously leaked)*Mission To Cybertron subline toys such as Legion Class Combiner Infernocus and Quintessa, Deluxe Class Megatron, Deluxe Class Skullitron and Voyager Class Decepticon Nitro. Size classes for Hot Rod and Onslaught are not yet determined. Check out the blurred pic, after the jump. &#160;

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – TRU Exclusive Hot Rod And Onslaught Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Old Today, 11:12 AM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,221
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight ? TRU Exclusive Hot Rod And Onslaught Revealed
I can't see anything from this
Old Today, 11:23 AM   #3
herooftheday316
Robot Master
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Montreal
Posts: 791
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight ? TRU Exclusive Hot Rod And Onslaught Revealed
"Revealed"
Old Today, 11:28 AM   #4
Janitor
Alternator
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Markham
Posts: 998
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight ? TRU Exclusive Hot Rod And Onslaught Revealed
Quote:
Originally Posted by xueyue2 View Post
I can't see anything from this
So...just like watching the Bay movie! *ba-dum tshh*
