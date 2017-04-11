Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,336

Transformers: The Last Knight ? TRU Exclusive Hot Rod And Onslaught Revealed



Thanks to Facebook page Transformers Peru, we have with us what looks as though Hot Rod and Onslaught toys for the Transformers: The Last Knight toyline. The figures are listed as TRU Exclusives along with the (previously leaked)*Mission To Cybertron subline toys such as Legion Class Combiner Infernocus and Quintessa, Deluxe Class Megatron, Deluxe Class Skullitron and Voyager Class Decepticon Nitro. Size classes for Hot Rod and Onslaught are not yet determined. Check out the blurred pic, after the jump.



