Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Tiny Turbo Changers Case Art And Canadian Sighting


Thanks to Cybertron.CA member*Tyrannosaurus Rex, we have a very good look at the Case Art for*Transformers: The Last Knight – Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 1. This news is also a sighting news for the aforementioned product for the toyline. The toys were found at Vaughan Mills Toys”R”Us in Ontario Canada for $3.99 each. However, the packaging seems to be missing the Scannable Code sticker which was previously revealed. Product Description: Tiny Turbo Changers Series 1 figures deliver fan-favourite characters from Transformers: The Last Knight movie in a collectible 4cm. Get ready for an epic line-up of new convertible &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Tiny Turbo Changers Case Art And Canadian Sighting appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Mikformer
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight ? Tiny Turbo Changers Case Art And Canadian Sightin
AWESOME!
do they have a sku? are they on sale at 25% off?
