optimusb39 Titanium Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,232

In need of toyworld bulldozer Just finally got my hands on allocator and burden and desperately in need on bulldozer to complete this beautiful combiner.

Cant find any online either on kijiji or toy sites. Pre-orders only with no expectation dates available.



Anybody have or know where to find one?

Display opened mib loose

i dont care as long as hes complete.