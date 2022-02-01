Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
On Friday the 14th of October, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of good friend, uncle, and husband Robert Alexander Quinn. He was also an active member of the Ontario sightings board. I have started this GofundMe to help elevate the costs of cremation and lost wages for Edie as she provided hospice at home for Bob. Diagnosed with Colon and Liver Cancer. He was taken to soon from all of us. An avid toy collector, he enjoyed sharing photos he had taken of his action figures through Instagram and Vero. He enjoyed building dioramas for these with wife Edie, and would often regale me with the details of how much he loved her touches. They enjoyed walks all over town and along the waterfront, as well as the mall crawl for some retail therapy. On more than one occasion since his passing on Friday October 14th 2022, I have even found myself reaching for my phone to tell him how I felt about a figure I was just looking at, or trying to be a bad influence when it came to our favorite fandoms. He will be missed dearly, but never forgotten. Till all are one.

https://gofund.me/b004c844
Sorry to hear about your loss.
Sorry for your loss.
My sympathies
Thank you!
Sorry to hear that, condolences to you and your loved ones.
