|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Wave 3 Overbite And Tentakil Stock Images
Takara Tomy Mall
*has just listed the final wave of their exclusive*Generations Selects Seacons Wave 3 Overbite and Tentakil*with several new stock images for your viewing pleasure. The new stock images show the final Seacons needed to form the new*King Poseidon (Piranacon)*combiner. We are sure your optics will be really please with the great deco in both figure. We have a nice set of images showing off the robot mode, alt mode, and combiner mode (as leg or arm), of each Seacon including all their weapons and extra parts. Similar to the first and second wave of Seacons, these » Continue Reading.
