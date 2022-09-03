Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series SS-92 Deluxe The Last Knight Crosshairs In-Hand Images


Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have new in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series SS-92 Deluxe The Last Knight Crosshairs. This is another new mold for the Studio Series The Last Knight line and it brings us a pretty poseable and movie-accurate robot mode which tries to recreate Crosshairs’ trench coat. Alt mode is pretty solid and realistic licensed Corvette Stingray. We also have several comparison shots next to The Last Knight Premier Edition Deluxe Crosshairs and several other Studio Series The Last Knight toys. Check all the images after the jump, as well as PrimevsPrime review, and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-92 Deluxe The Last Knight Crosshairs In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



