New Transformers Studio Series Listings for 2022



And we have another set of listings courtesy of 2005 Board member*Mr. Chaos who is giving us information about new*Transformers Studio Series figures for 2022. We have another list of characters including UPC codes for those interested in tracking this items. Read on for the full list which brings us a lot of characters from the Bumblebee movie plus some new additions from the classic Transformers: The Movie 1986. Deluxe: Tra Gen Studio series Deluxe TF6 Brawn UPC: 195166158516 Tra Gen Studio series deluxe TF6 Ratchet UPC: 195166158532 Tra Gen studio series Deluxe 86 Perceptor UPC: 195166158556 Tra Gen studio



