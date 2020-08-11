|
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #3 iTunes Preview
Cyberdyne Systems also wants a spot reserved on your New Comic Book Day pull list for August 19th, so check out the associated artwork attached to this post for the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers vs. The Terminator issue #3 reported by TFW2005 member Lucas35. Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author), John Barber (Author), Tom Waltz (Author), Alex Milne (Artist), Gavin Fullerton (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist) Join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! The T-800’s mission is simple: Exterminate the Cybertronians and ensure the future belongs to SKYNET. When Optimus Prime » Continue Reading.
