IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #22 iTunes Preview
August solicitations updates
are coming in hot with another iTunes Apple Books three-page preview served up by TFW2005 member Lucas35, this time for Transformers issue #22 with associated artwork attached to this post. “Crisis: Prisoners.” Cybertronians have died and their killers have yet to face justice. With one murderer finally on his way to detention for his crimes, a new challenge arises – getting him there without the loss of any more lives. Share your thoughts about this series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), » Continue Reading.
