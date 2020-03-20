Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #22 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,148
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #22 iTunes Preview


August solicitations updates are coming in hot with another iTunes Apple Books three-page preview served up by TFW2005 member Lucas35, this time for Transformers issue #22 with associated artwork attached to this post. “Crisis: Prisoners.” Cybertronians have died and their killers have yet to face justice. With one murderer finally on his way to detention for his crimes, a new challenge arises – getting him there without the loss of any more lives. Share your thoughts about this series on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #22 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Nemesis Prime w/ Trailer MP-10B Black Convoy Masterpiece Transformer Takara
Transformers
transformers movie toys lot
Transformers
Full Complete Set- Vintage Transformers G1 Powermaster Optimus
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Cliffjumper RID First Edition
Transformers
Transformers Human Alliance lot of 7 Bumblebee Barricade Leadfoot Soundwave more
Transformers
Megatron Original 1984 G1 Opened Complete Hasbro
Transformers
Optimus Prime 1984 Hasbro 100% Complete with Box G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.