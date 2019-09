Official ‘Gigantik’ Sing Along Video By Crash Kings

Ready to roll and sing along? The official* Transformers YouTube account *has uploaded a new Official 'Gigantik' Sing Along Video for all fans. The video features several clips from the classic G1 cartoon to go with the song*'Gigantik' by Crash Kings from the Transformers Roll Out album released while back in 2016. Not much left to say, watch the video below and have a good time singing in style. Share your impressions on the 2005 Boards where you will also find the "Roll Out' Sing Along Video By Mount Holly from the same album that was uploaded before.