Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,039

Flame Toys 2020 Releases: Kuro Kara Kuri The Fallen And G1 Seekers & Ofificial Produc





Flame Toys, via their* Flame Toys, via their* Twitter account , have added two more characters reveals and updates for their*Kuro Kara Kuri line. Flame Toys high quality and officially licensed action figures line*Kuro*Kara Kuri is bringing us some nice surprises. Kuro Kara Kuri The Fallen (Color sample, still in progress) Kuro Kara Kuri Mystery*Character – While only a silhouette, we can identify a G1 Seeker inspired design. Starscream and Seekers coming? To top it all, courtesy of* ToysWalker-Dick.Po *we have images from Flame Toys exhibit at their official store SEN-TI-DEN in MongKok, Hong Kong with a closer look at all their





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca