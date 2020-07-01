Flame Toys, via their*Twitter account
, have added two more characters reveals and updates for their*Kuro Kara Kuri line. Flame Toys high quality and officially licensed action figures line*Kuro*Kara Kuri is bringing us some nice surprises. Kuro Kara Kuri The Fallen (Color sample, still in progress) Kuro Kara Kuri Mystery*Character – While only a silhouette, we can identify a G1 Seeker inspired design. Starscream and Seekers coming? To top it all, courtesy of*ToysWalker-Dick.Po
*we have images from Flame Toys exhibit at their official store SEN-TI-DEN in MongKok, Hong Kong with a closer look at all their
