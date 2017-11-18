Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,215

First In-Hand Look at Power of the Primes Starscream Torso Mode



It would seem Grimlock is not the only upcoming figure Youtuber Kevin Liu has his hands on early, as he gives us our first look at Voyager Starscream’s torso mode! As is to be expected of the narcissistic second-in-command, his combined form is primarily a larger representation of himself with his iconic crown placed atop the combiner’s head. Liu’s review includes Starscream as a means of displaying Dreadwind in both limb modes like his previous reviews with Slag and Swoop. Check out the pics after the jump and join the discussion below!



