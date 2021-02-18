TFW2005 member Issy543 moves the comics forecast ahead with an early look at incoming IDW titles scheduled for release in May. Vying for spots on your New Comic Book Day pull lists: My Little Pony / Transformers II #2, Transformers #31, Transformers Annual 2021, a reminder for Transformers Volume 4
: Declaration of War and Transformers Beast Wars #4. Contribute to discussion of the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!
