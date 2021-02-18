Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: May 2021
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,159
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: May 2021


TFW2005 member Issy543 moves the comics forecast ahead with an early look at incoming IDW titles scheduled for release in May. Vying for spots on your New Comic Book Day pull lists: My Little Pony / Transformers II #2, Transformers #31, Transformers Annual 2021, a reminder for Transformers Volume 4: Declaration of War and Transformers Beast Wars #4. Contribute to discussion of the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: May 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Thrilling 30 Trailcutter
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergeant Kup
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Dune Runner
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Deep Desert Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Robots in Disguise Obsidian
Transformers
Transformers Thrilling 30 Hoist
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Swerve
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.