Display Case (x2) Two acrylic display cases.

Each measuring 16x48x30.





Each has 2 removable shelves and a lock and key for the door.





Used for the display you see in the picture.

Clean no scratches.

One hinge on each case has come off (one was never done properly when made). Both can be put on with a plastic or super glue.





Paid $300 each for them.





Willing to sell for $150 each. Ideally both of them go, so $300 for both.





Curbside pickup and etransfer accepted. Attached Thumbnails