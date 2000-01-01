Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:05 PM
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,456
New TF Funko Pops & Keychains for pre-order
https://www.popinabox.ca/funko/pop-v...get_id=2107846

They also have Mrs. Potato Head, My Pet Monster & Furby for those interested here - https://www.popinabox.ca/

I ordered a OP & Megz.
