Today, 01:30 PM
Funko Pop! Retro Toys Transformers Revealed


Via Amazon*and Funko we have the full reveal of the new Funko Pop! Retro Toys Transformers figures. Back in July, we learned about new G1 Funko Pop figures. Now we have Amazon listings and renders of the full line which consists of: Optimus Prime Bumblebee Megatron Soundwave Jazz Optimus Prime Metallic Version (Amazon exclusive) Soundwave Battle Damage (Gamestop exclusive) Jetfire (Funko Shop exclusive) Adding these to your collection? Share your thoughts in the thread after the jump!

The post Funko Pop! Retro Toys Transformers Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



