TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 04
Its time for our usual Transformers international sightings round up, courtesy of TFW2005 members all over the world. New Zealand fans can now pre-order the HasLab Victory Saber 2-pack, the latest Kingdom figures including the Ark have been released in Peru together with new Cyberverse Warrior toys, more Buzzworthy Bumblebee and Cyberverse toys are found in Russia, and stores in Singapore have got the*Buzzworhty Bumblebee Power Charge Bumblebee. Haslab Victory Saber Pre-Orders Available In New Zealand
*Thanks to 2005 Board member*Vaguely Heroic*we can confirm that EB Games New Zealand
*is accepting pre-orders for HasLab Victory Saber. Price is $369 » Continue Reading.
