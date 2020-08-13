Japanese publisher Village Books have uploaded,*via their Twitter account
,*the new cover for the Japanese release of IDWs*Robots In Disguise Volume 3. Village Books have been releasing the Japanese translation of the first IDW Transformers continuity. We still have no details about the issues covered in this new volume, but Its scheduled for release on September 28,*2020. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist*Hidetsugu Yoshioka*featuring Starscream, Bumblebee, Metalhawk, Megatron, Prowl, Bombshell and Arcee.
The post Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 3 Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca