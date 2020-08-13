Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 3 Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,158
Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 3 Revealed


Japanese publisher Village Books have uploaded,*via their Twitter account,*the new cover for the Japanese release of IDWs*Robots In Disguise Volume 3. Village Books have been releasing the Japanese translation of the first IDW Transformers continuity. We still have no details about the issues covered in this new volume, but Its scheduled for release on September 28,*2020. Click on the bar to see the amazing cover by artist*Hidetsugu Yoshioka*featuring Starscream, Bumblebee, Metalhawk, Megatron, Prowl, Bombshell and Arcee.

The post Japanese Cover Of IDW Robots In Disguise Volume 3 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Micromasters Sports Car Patrol & Race Track Patrol
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Micromaster Incomplete Anti-Aircraft Base
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Dirge MP-11ND
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Ramjet MP-11NR
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-09 Tesla 3rd Party Transformers G1 Masterpiece Perceptor
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Vintage Original 1985 Poster
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.