Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron Packaging





The official TFSource, Robot Kingdom, The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have shared an image revealing the packaging of the next installment in the Beast Wars Masterpiece line: MP-50 Tigatron. The box keeps the usual Masterpiece packaging style showing beast and robot mode in the front using a black background. This means Tigatron should ship anytime soon. You can still order Tigatron via our sponsors links below. Check the new image after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!





