Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Ractonite Images
Via Instagram user dencio333x
*we have our first clear look at the new*Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Ractonite. This is kind of a different and unusual figure. Ractonite transforms into a dinosaur skeleton, and even the robot mode looks as if it were made of bones. Ractonite is part of the new Kingdom Fossilizers which can split and combine as weapons for other War For Cybertron figures similar to the Siege Weaponizers. Chech the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Board!  
