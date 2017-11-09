Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW Optimus Prime #13 Itunes Preview


Via Itunes*we have the new*IDW Optimus Prime #13 Itunes Preview. While it’s only a 3-page preview, it brings us the return of the good-old Throttlebots who were absent from the main story for a long time and we are ready to see the consequences of the First Strike event on Cybertron. Optimus Prime #13 “As the consequences of the First Strike event reverberate, Optimus Prime ventures into the wilderness*of Cybertron to search for*the first new Cybertronian*life to emerge in four million years!” Bullet points:* * Optimus Prime deals with the fallout of the First Strike event! In Shops: Nov &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Optimus Prime #13 Itunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



