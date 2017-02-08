Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,952

Hasbro Transformers Playskool Friends Collector Pack Announced



More... Joining the cuteness of My Little Pony, Marvel and Sesame Street Playskool Friends, the new Transformers Collector Pack is a joy for everyone. These little toys are designed specifically for tiny hands (ages 3 years and up) and contains no removable parts that will become a possible choking hazard. The Collector Pack comes with 7 Autobot figures: Optimus Prime Bumblebee Arcee Heatwave Chase Blades Boulder The pack is currently available on the Hasbro Portugal website and may soon be available elsewhere. Check out the images, after the jump. Cuteness Overlord OverloadThe post Hasbro Transformers Playskool Friends Collector Pack Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

