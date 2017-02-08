Joining the cuteness of My Little Pony, Marvel and Sesame Street Playskool Friends, the new Transformers Collector Pack is a joy for everyone. These little toys are designed specifically for tiny hands (ages 3 years and up) and contains no removable parts that will become a possible choking hazard. The Collector Pack comes with 7 Autobot figures: Optimus Prime Bumblebee Arcee Heatwave Chase Blades Boulder The pack is currently available on the Hasbro Portugal
website and may soon be available elsewhere. Check out the images, after the jump. Cuteness Overlord Overload
