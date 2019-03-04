Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Energon Igniters Power Plus Series Wave 3 Ironhide Spotted At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,289
Transformers Energon Igniters Power Plus Series Wave 3 Ironhide Spotted At US Retail


2005 Boards member*Snake_eyes1975*is giving us the heads up that the Transformers Energon Igniters Power Plus Series Wave 3 Ironhide*has been spotted at US retail in our Michigan Transformers sightings forum. Energon Igniters Ironhide is a nice new mold inspired by his live-action design with some nice red paint as a homage to his G1 counterpart. He was found at Target*on Ford Road in Garden City, Michigan. This is part of the last Power Plus Series Wave 3 together with Soundwave which we are sure will surface any time soon. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Energon Igniters Power Plus Series Wave 3 Ironhide Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1987 Vintage Transformer Afa 85 Scattershot
Transformers
1986 Vintage Transformer Afa 80 Wreak-gar
Transformers
1985 Vintage Transformer Afa 90 Fireflight
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron Leader Class Ultra Magnus And Shockwave
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Masterpiece Mp 07 TRU Starscream MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Defensor
Transformers
vintage TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON ULTRA MAGNUS OPTIMUS PRIME toy nos canadian robot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:04 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.