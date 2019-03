Transformers Energon Igniters Power Plus Series Wave 3 Ironhide Spotted At US Retail

2005 Boards member*Snake_eyes1975*is giving us the heads up that the Transformers Energon Igniters Power Plus Series Wave 3 Ironhide*has been spotted at US retail in our Michigan Transformers sightings forum. Energon Igniters Ironhide is a nice new mold inspired by his live-action design with some nice red paint as a homage to his G1 counterpart. He was found at Target*on Ford Road in Garden City, Michigan. This is part of the last Power Plus Series Wave 3 together with Soundwave which we are sure will surface any time soon. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Energon Igniters Power Plus Series Wave 3 Ironhide Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM