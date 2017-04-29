Through Weibo user TAOTAOTOYS’
image from the HobbyFree 2017 event currently held in Wuhan, China, we have learned that Fans Toys have revealed their next entry in their Masterpiece inspired toy line to be FT-24 Rouge, a homage to Generation 1 Arcee. The reveal was printed on small card with the figure’s design sketch next to a full color prototype of their FT-19 Apache. Obviously this is a very early announcement from the company, and the details are scarce at this time. We will make sure to bring you the latest update on this figure as they become available. » Continue Reading.
