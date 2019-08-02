|
WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures ? Bumblebee Production Sample Image
Back in August, we learned about the new*WizKids G1 Transformers Deep Cuts Miniatures
*and now, via WizKids Twitter account
, we can share for your our first image of a production sample of these new Transformers products. The Deep Cut Miniatures are*unpainted G1 inspired Transformers figurines. You have to paint them to give them their classic G1 deco or you can just have fun using the colors you prefer.*The first four figurines are Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream. We have a look at Bumblebee¡s production sample, which shows a very cartoon-accurate sculpt of our favorite Autobot scout.*They are expected » Continue Reading.
