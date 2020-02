Transformers #18 Rocket Con Exclusive Cover By Livio Ramondelli

Artist Livio Ramondelli on Instagram has just uploaded his art for the IDW's Transformers #18 Rocket Con Exclusive Cover. This is a limited cover variant available at the third San Diego Rocket Con which will be held in the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, California on March 21st-22nd, 2020. Check the Rocket Con Website for more information and prices.