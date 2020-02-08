Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,168
Transformers #18 Rocket Con Exclusive Cover By Livio Ramondelli


Artist Livio Ramondelli on Instagram*has just uploaded his art for the IDW’s Transformers #18 Rocket Con Exclusive Cover. This is a limited cover variant available at the third San Diego Rocket Con*which will be held in the*Scottish Rite Masonic Center,*California*on March 21st-22nd, 2020. Check the Rocket Con Website for more information and prices. Click on the bar to see the mirrored cover on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers #18 Rocket Con Exclusive Cover By Livio Ramondelli appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
