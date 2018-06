Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 2 and Studio Series Voyager Wave 1 Found At Peruvian

Good news for Peruvian collectors. Thanks to a report from Transformers Peru On Facebook we got word that Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 2 and Studio Series Voyager Wave 1 Have Been Found At Peruvian Retail. Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 2, consisting of: Blackwing, Dinobot Sludge, Dinobot Snarl, Autobot Moonracer, y Terrorcon Rippersnapper were found at Ripley in La Marina Avenue for 79.90 Peruvian Soles or $24.44 which is a very good price. Ripley has got a lot of stores not only in Peru, but all over South America. We hope more countries will find these figures soon.