|
Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 2 and Studio Series Voyager Wave 1 Found At Peruvian
Good news for Peruvian collectors. Thanks to a report from Transformers Peru On Facebook
*we got word that*Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 2 and Studio Series Voyager Wave 1 Have Been Found At Peruvian Retail. Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 2, consisting of:*Blackwing, Dinobot Sludge, Dinobot Snarl, Autobot Moonracer, y Terrorcon Rippersnapper were found at Ripley in La Marina Avenue for 79.90 Peruvian Soles or $24.44 which is a very good price. Ripley has got a lot of stores not only in Peru, but all over South America. We hope more countries will find these figures soon. Studio » Continue Reading.
The post Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 2 and Studio Series Voyager Wave 1 Found At Peruvian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.