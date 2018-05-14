Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,262
Masterpiece MP-36 Plus Megatron Toy Version Additional Images


Via Autobase Aichi, we have some additional, clearer images of the promotional poster that shows the upcoming MP-36+ toy deco Megatron. Revealed last week, Megatron toy version is a redeco of last year’s awesome MP-36 Megatron in an authentic toy-inspired deco, featurting a new chest with the original toy’s trademark “wavy” chest details, a toy-accurate head, red details on the arms, chest, and head (though the red on the arms is on the top surface, not the inside one compared to the original toy), as well as lots of lovely chrome so the gun mode looks exactly like the &#187; Continue Reading.

The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Reply With Quote
Today, 07:13 AM   #2
tusko
Classic
tusko's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: We're all here, 'cuz we ain't all there!
Posts: 1,326
Re: Masterpiece MP-36 Plus Megatron Toy Version Additional Images
I like the look of it.
I wonder how fiddly the chrome will be.
Feedback thread
Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
