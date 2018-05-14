|
Masterpiece MP-36 Plus Megatron Toy Version Additional Images
Via Autobase Aichi
, we have some additional, clearer images of the promotional poster that shows the upcoming MP-36+ toy deco Megatron. Revealed last week, Megatron toy version is a redeco of last year’s awesome MP-36 Megatron in an authentic toy-inspired deco, featurting a new chest with the original toy’s trademark “wavy” chest details, a toy-accurate head, red details on the arms, chest, and head (though the red on the arms is on the top surface, not the inside one compared to the original toy), as well as lots of lovely chrome so the gun mode looks exactly like the » Continue Reading.
