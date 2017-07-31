|
The Last Knight Autobots Unite Subline Found At Asda Stores In The UK
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore for gathering information related to*The Last Knight Autobots Unite Subline Found At Asda Stores In The UK. Following the discovery of the*Asda listings
*for the Flip & Change Bumblebee and Hot Rod figures, more listings have been added to Asda’s website: Transformers: Autobots Unite 1-Step Turbo Changer 2-figure Pack Transformers: Autobots Unite Premier Edition Deluxe Autobot Hot Rod
While this line is sold as a Walmart exclusive in the US, there have been several sightings of this line in the » Continue Reading.
.
