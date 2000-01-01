Today, 06:11 PM #1 noodil Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: ontario Posts: 3 TFcon 2018 Everything Must Go! Armada, Energon, and more!

Again, EVERYTHING MUST GO

Feel free to PM me with any Questions or Offers

Meetup only, during the event



Imgur Gallery https://imgur.com/a/5aZ5T3e



Armada:

Megatron (100% complete) --- $30

Thundercracker/Starscream + Spark Grid (no missiles) --- $15

Scavenger + Rollbar (no missiles) --- $10

Blurr + Incinerator (100% complete) --- $10

Mini-con combiner? (incomplete?) --- $5



Various mini-cons (taking offers, or 1 free with purchases of 3 or more items)



Energon:

Signal Flare (100%) --- $5

Cruellock (100%) --- $5

Battle Ravage (100%) --- $5

Arcee and Skyblast (both incomplete, sold together) --- $5

Scorponok (both incomplete, sold together) --- $10

Megatron (missing tank) --- $10



Various Assorted TFs

New In Box CW Motormaster --- $15 ON HOLD for Cliffjumper69

Ultimate Battle Optimus and Megatron (complete?) --- $10

TR Galvatron (100%) --- $15

TR Stripes --- $5

Generations Crosscut --- $5

Bayverse Genericon (Swerve) --- $5



I also have a very incomplete Armada Jetfire that I'm stumped on what to do with. Gonna be going to TFcon this year, and I've got a bunch of TF stuff I need gone, so why not then?Again,Feel free to PM me with any Questions or OffersMeetup only, during the eventMegatron (100% complete) --- $30Thundercracker/Starscream + Spark Grid (no missiles) --- $15Scavenger + Rollbar (no missiles) --- $10Blurr + Incinerator (100% complete) --- $10Mini-con combiner? (incomplete?) --- $5Various mini-cons (taking offers, or 1 free with purchases of 3 or more items)Signal Flare (100%) --- $5Cruellock (100%) --- $5Battle Ravage (100%) --- $5Arcee and Skyblast (both incomplete, sold together) --- $5Scorponok (both incomplete, sold together) --- $10Megatron (missing tank) --- $10New In Box CW Motormaster --- $15Ultimate Battle Optimus and Megatron (complete?) --- $10TR Galvatron (100%) --- $15TR Stripes --- $5Generations Crosscut --- $5Bayverse Genericon (Swerve) --- $5I also have a very incomplete Armada Jetfire that I'm stumped on what to do with. Last edited by noodil; Today at 07:47 PM . Today, 06:46 PM #2 Tonestar Star Seeker Join Date: Feb 2012 Location: Ajax Posts: 1,917 Re: TFcon 2018 Everything Must Go! Armada, Energon, and more! The Generations figure you have is "Crosscut" and the Bayverse figure is "Swerve".

Tonestar __________________ Today, 07:12 PM #3 optimusb39 Classic Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,354 Re: TFcon 2018 Everything Must Go! Armada, Energon, and more! 'Genericon', i like that. Im gonna use that for another figure sometime Today, 07:40 PM #4 Cliffjumper69 primebein's rival Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Guelph Posts: 1,864 Re: TFcon 2018 Everything Must Go! Armada, Energon, and more! I'll take CW Motormaster!

Twitter - Cliffjumper69 __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

