Old Today, 06:11 PM   #1
noodil
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: ontario
TFcon 2018 Everything Must Go! Armada, Energon, and more!
Gonna be going to TFcon this year, and I've got a bunch of TF stuff I need gone, so why not then?
Again, EVERYTHING MUST GO
Feel free to PM me with any Questions or Offers
Meetup only, during the event

Imgur Gallery https://imgur.com/a/5aZ5T3e

Armada:
Megatron (100% complete) --- $30
Thundercracker/Starscream + Spark Grid (no missiles) --- $15
Scavenger + Rollbar (no missiles) --- $10
Blurr + Incinerator (100% complete) --- $10
Mini-con combiner? (incomplete?) --- $5

Various mini-cons (taking offers, or 1 free with purchases of 3 or more items)

Energon:
Signal Flare (100%) --- $5
Cruellock (100%) --- $5
Battle Ravage (100%) --- $5
Arcee and Skyblast (both incomplete, sold together) --- $5
Scorponok (both incomplete, sold together) --- $10
Megatron (missing tank) --- $10

Various Assorted TFs
New In Box CW Motormaster --- $15 ON HOLD for Cliffjumper69
Ultimate Battle Optimus and Megatron (complete?) --- $10
TR Galvatron (100%) --- $15
TR Stripes --- $5
Generations Crosscut --- $5
Bayverse Genericon (Swerve) --- $5

I also have a very incomplete Armada Jetfire that I'm stumped on what to do with.
Last edited by noodil; Today at 07:47 PM.
Old Today, 06:46 PM   #2
Tonestar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Re: TFcon 2018 Everything Must Go! Armada, Energon, and more!
The Generations figure you have is "Crosscut" and the Bayverse figure is "Swerve".
Old Today, 07:12 PM   #3
optimusb39
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Re: TFcon 2018 Everything Must Go! Armada, Energon, and more!
'Genericon', i like that. Im gonna use that for another figure sometime
Old Today, 07:40 PM   #4
Cliffjumper69
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Guelph
Re: TFcon 2018 Everything Must Go! Armada, Energon, and more!
I'll take CW Motormaster!
