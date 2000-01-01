Gonna be going to TFcon this year, and I've got a bunch of TF stuff I need gone, so why not then?
Again, EVERYTHING MUST GO
Feel free to PM me with any Questions or Offers
Meetup only, during the event
Imgur Gallery https://imgur.com/a/5aZ5T3e
Armada:
Megatron (100% complete) --- $30
Thundercracker/Starscream + Spark Grid (no missiles) --- $15
Scavenger + Rollbar (no missiles) --- $10
Blurr + Incinerator (100% complete) --- $10
Mini-con combiner? (incomplete?) --- $5
Various mini-cons (taking offers, or 1 free with purchases of 3 or more items)
Energon:
Signal Flare (100%) --- $5
Cruellock (100%) --- $5
Battle Ravage (100%) --- $5
Arcee and Skyblast (both incomplete, sold together) --- $5
Scorponok (both incomplete, sold together) --- $10
Megatron (missing tank) --- $10
Various Assorted TFs
New In Box CW Motormaster --- $15 ON HOLD for Cliffjumper69
Ultimate Battle Optimus and Megatron (complete?) --- $10
TR Galvatron (100%) --- $15
TR Stripes --- $5
Generations Crosscut --- $5
Bayverse Genericon (Swerve) --- $5
I also have a very incomplete Armada Jetfire that I'm stumped on what to do with.