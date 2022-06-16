Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series SS-90 Voyager Age Of Extinction Galvatron In-Hand Images


Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we now have new in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-90 Voyager Age Of Extinction Galvatron. We have an extensive gallery of this new Voyager mold in his both modes and several comparison shots next to the original Age Of Extinction Galvatron mold and also side-by-side pics next to other Studio Series figure for those wondering about the scale. Check all the images after the jump, as well as PrimevsPrime review, and then let us know if your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-90 Voyager Age Of Extinction Galvatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



