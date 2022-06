Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,443

SDCC 2022 Funko Jumbo Sized Unicron Revealed



Funko is sharing out their massive onslaught of exclusive items for SDCC 2022, and one of them is none other than the Chaos Bringer himself – Unicron.* The Jumbo sized POP! will be exclusive and limited at San Diego Comic Con 2022.* No word yet on price, run number, size, or anything else.* Stay tuned for more as it pops (/bigpun).



