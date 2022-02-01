freakx2001 Transformers Animated Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Ottawa Posts: 405

TFcon 2022 Want List - Freakx Hey,

Excited to head back to TFcon after a couple of years off. This is a basic want list of items I'm looking for. I've health with many of you before, and I'm all about setting up deals before the big event. I'll work on my "Have" list and get it posted soon. For now, here are the items I'm on the hunt for....



WANT LIST:



SIEGE



Astrotrain

Springer



EARTHRISE



Runabout

Runamuck

Sunstreaker

Trailbreaker

Optimus Prime w/Trailer

Scorponok



KINGDOM



Huffer

Warpath

Tracks

Galvatron (DONE)



Buzzworthy

Origin Bumblebee (DONE)

Kup



Studio series 86

Hot Rod

Jazz

Wreck-Gar

Grimlock

Slug



Masterpiece

Sunstreaker

Sunstreaker

Hound

