Today, 03:42 PM
freakx2001
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 405
Post TFcon 2022 Want List - Freakx
Hey,
Excited to head back to TFcon after a couple of years off. This is a basic want list of items I'm looking for. I've health with many of you before, and I'm all about setting up deals before the big event. I'll work on my "Have" list and get it posted soon. For now, here are the items I'm on the hunt for....

WANT LIST:

SIEGE

Astrotrain
Springer

EARTHRISE

Runabout
Runamuck
Sunstreaker
Trailbreaker
Optimus Prime w/Trailer
Scorponok

KINGDOM

Huffer
Warpath
Tracks
Galvatron (DONE)

Buzzworthy
Origin Bumblebee (DONE)
Kup

Studio series 86
Hot Rod
Jazz
Wreck-Gar
Grimlock
Slug

Masterpiece
Sunstreaker
Hound
Freakx2001's TFcon 2022 BST List (Coming Soon)
