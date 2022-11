Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Voyager Battletrap & Deluxe Airazor First Look

Just in from Sonic Bomber-Core on Facebook we have our first look at the upcoming Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Voyager Battletrap and Deluxe Airazor! Perhaps most notably this is our first proper look at the Terrorcon Battletrap's robot mode. Deluxe Airazor seems to be a different figure than the previous one we had saw, and also looks to share engineering with Kingdom Airazor. We hope to get official reveals soon, but until then you can check out the full gallery and let us know what you think on the boards!