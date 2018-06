Transformers Artist Nick Roche to attend TFcon Toronto 2018

TFcon is pleased to welcome back Transformers comic book creator Nick Roche to the Toronto guest list this year. Nick is well known to fans for his work writing and creating the art for Last Stand of the Wreckers, Sins of the Wreckers, and most recently Requiem of the Wreckers. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long. TFcon Toronto – The world's largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron