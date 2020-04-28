|
Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack In-Han
Thanks to Twitter user*@Ishikawa_sunday
*can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Earthrise Cybertronian Villians Skywarp & Thundercracker 2-Pack. Earthrise release of the final pair of Seekers to go with Starscream. The packaging features the new*Cybertronian Villians sub-imprint seen previously in the*Earthrise Decepticon clones 2-pack
. The images confirm the new face sculpt for Skywarp and Thundercracker plus a look at the robot modes in a fan-mode version of the coneheads. Remember that this 2-pack will be sold as a Target exclusive in the US. Click on the bar to see the mirrored » Continue Reading.
